Barcelona unable to register €55m signing Ferran Torres as Xavi makes January transfer admission

Barcelona may have wrapped up a €55 million (£46m/$62m) deal with Manchester City for Ferran Torres, but the Spain international is not yet registered at Camp Nou and sales in the January window will need to be sanctioned in order to free up funds.

La Liga giants were already looking to move a number of fringe players on before agreeing to bring a highly-rated Spain international forward back to his homeland.

Barca boss Xavi is, however, unable to say with any certainty when Torres will be freed to make his competitive debut for the Blaugrana as more movement is required on transfer and contract fronts in Catalunya.

Xavi has told reporters of his latest addition and plans to get him fully absorbed into the fold: “Ferran Torres is a spectacular signing, both as a player and a person.

“He's coming off an important injury, he has fantastic commitment, he's going to give us a lot, I've no doubt about it. He can play in different positions, I'm very happy with the effort made by the club to get him.

“We'll see how the salary cap situation is, if it's possible right away. There has to be players leaving. If we get Dembele to re-sign his contract and lower his pay it will allow us to sign Torres and we hope that it can happen.”

Barca have signed Torres in a bid to bolster their attack, with the plan being to pair him with a World Cup-winning Frenchman at some stage.

Ousmane Dembele is, however, due to hit free agency in the summer and is yet to offer any indication that he will be committing to a new contract.

Xavi remains convinced that long-running talks with a 24-year-old winger can deliver a positive outcome, with there no reason for a player of considerable potential to consider a move elsewhere.

The Blaugrana boss said of Dembele’s future: “It's a negotiation but the agents are difficult. I still have hopes that he will end up staying.

“At Barcelona we have a clear position and we are still in the process, it is not over. We have to wait. I have spoken with [Dembele] again and I think it is possible and I hope that Ousmane will make the effort to stay. He has a fantastic offer, but there is always a tug of war.

“I hope he can stay because he s a player capable of making a difference and can be the best footballer in the world in his position. This is a real opportunity for him and he can't miss it.”

Xavi added: “I don't think he could be in a happier place than here. Barcelona is the best club in the world, the sports project is more important that the economic factors, and I have told him that. That is why I am hopeful.

“I simply told him that we need him. He is an important player for us. He knows the sports project is intriguing. The economic issues don't concern me.”

Barcelona’s first outing of 2022 is set to see them take in a trip to Mallorca on Sunday evening.

