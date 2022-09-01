Barcelona terminate Braithwaite's contract as much-maligned striker nears Espanyol transfer

Barcelona have confirmed that Martin Braithwaite's contract has been terminated by mutual agreement.

Braithwaite released by Liga side

Striker made 58 appearances for Barca

Move to Espanyol should be completed soon

WHAT HAPPENED? Braithwaite's spell at Camp Nou has come to an end nearly two years ahead of schedule. It is expected that the forward will seal a move to Espanyol imminently.

WHAT THEY SAID: "FC Barcelona and the player Martin Braithwaite have reached an agreement for the release of the contract that the player had with the Club until the end of the 2023/24 season," a club statement read. "FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Braithwaite for his commitment and dedication and wishes him the best of luck and success in the future."

