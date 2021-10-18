Nigeria international and Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala and South Africa women national team coach Desiree Ellis have been named in the Fifa technical advisory group.

The duo joins the likes of Kelly Smith, Mark Parsons, Jorge Vilda, Pia Sundhage and Ricardo Rambo in the forum created by the football governing body, hoping to address the progression of the women's game.

The Fifa technical advisory group - that boasts active players, coaches, retired players, referees, administrators as well as sports scientists from across all six confederations – will be headed by two-time Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis.

“Competitive balance, increased opportunities for underserved nations, a Fifa Women’s Club World Cup, increased visibility and participation, Fifa international windows, prize money and the possibility of staging a biennial Fifa Women’s World Cup are some of the topics included in the discussions held by the Fifa Technical Advisory Group (TAG) led by Jill Ellis,” a statement from Fifa website read.

“As part of a wider comprehensive consultation process, Fifa is also meeting with other women’s football stakeholders including the member associations, confederations, clubs, leagues and teams.

“The TAG, which comprises players, coaches, referees, administrators, sports scientists and executives, features representation from each of the six continental confederations, held its second meeting on Friday, 15 October.”

Oshoala is the reigning African Women’s Player of the Year while Ellis represented South Africa between 1993–2002 before she was appointed as her country’s head coach in 2016 following the departure of Vera Pauw.

List of women’s TAG participants

Deyna Castellanos (VEN) - Current player

Desiree Ellis (RSA) - National team coach

Laura Georges (FRA) – Administrator / former player

Emma Hayes (ENG) - Club coach

Lindsey Horan (USA) - Current player

Karina LeBlanc (CAN) - Former player

Kristine Lilly (USA) - Former player

Alex Morgan (USA) - Current player

Doreen Nabwire (KEN) – Administrator

Asisat Oshoala (NGA) - Current player

Mark Parsons (ENG) - Club coach

Ricardo Rambo (BRA) - National team coach

Wendie Renard (FRA) - Current player

Ali Riley (NZL) - Current player

Lotta Schelin (SWE) - Former player

Dawn Scott (ENG) - Sports scientist

Kelly Smith (ENG) - Former player

Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb (GER) – Referee

Pia Sundhage (SWE) - National team coach

Jorge Vilda (ESP) - National team coach

Sun Wen (CHN) - Former player