Barcelona sign former Milan star Kessie on free transfer

The Ivory Coast international will join up with his new team-mates at Camp Nou for pre-season

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of former Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer.

Kessie built up a sterling reputation as one of the top midfielders in Italy over the last three years, taking his game to the next level after a permanent move to Milan from Atalanta in 2019.

Speculation over the 25-year-old's future had been raging as he approached the final few months of his contract at San Siro, and Barca have now won the race for his signature.

What are the terms of the deal?

Kessie completed a medical before agreeing on a reported four-year deal at Camp Nou.

Barca have reportedly handed the Ivory Coast international a €6.5 million per year wage packet that could rise based on performance-based add-ons.

What is Kessie's release clause?

Barcelona have confirmed that Kessie's contract includes a lofty release clause.

Any potential suitors will have to pay €500 million to prise the midfielder away from the Blaugrana before his deal expires in 2026.

Kessie's record at Milan

Kessie recorded 36 goals and 16 assists in 214 appearances for Milan, including those he earned during an initial two-year loan spell at San Siro.

The midfielder was named in the Serie A team of the Year for 2020-21, and left the club on a high by helping them lift their first Scudetto in 11 years.

