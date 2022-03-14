Barcelona's title-winning women's team are an example for the men's team, says Xavi

Xavi has admitted that Barcelona's title-winning women's team are an example for the men's team.

Barcelona Femeni secured their third successive Primera Division crown after thrashing Real Madrid in the Clasico on Sunday.

In stark contrast, the men's Blaugrana side have not won La Liga since 2018-19 and are way off the pace in this season's title race, with Xavi acknowledging that the women are "showing us the way".

What's been said?

Barca Women clinched the trophy with six games to spare while extending their 100 per cent record in 2021-22 with a 24th successive victory.

Jonatan Giraldez's team have also scored 136 goals while shipping just six at the other end, and Xavi now ranks them among the best groups in the club's history.

"For several years [the women's team] have been showing us the way with how they play, how they compete and the hunger they have despite winning everything last year," the Spanish head coach told reporters.

"We have been watching them and it's a wonder to see them play. They are leading the way in the same way as the Dream Team did in their day or as Pep [Guardiola's] Barca side did later. They are an example for the men's team."

Can Barca's men team pick up any silverware at all this term?

Barca's senior men's team have suffered early exits in both the Champions League and Copa del Rey, with Ronald Koeman axed from the managerial hot seat back in October due to the club's poor start.

The Blaugrana's fortunes have improved quickly under Xavi, though, as a club legend has publicly expressed his determination to restore the team's lost identity.

Article continues below

Progress has been made in the Europa League, and a place in the quarter-finals is awaiting Barca if they can bounce back from a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their round of 16 tie against Galatasaray when they meet again in Turkey on Thursday.

That competition likely represents their only remaining chance for silverware, as despite a four-match winning run in La Liga that has seen them move back up to third, Real Madrid remain 12 points clear of their arch-rivals in top spot.

Further reading