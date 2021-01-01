Barcelona return to training after receiving coronavirus all-clear ahead of Athletic clash

The club saw two members of their staff return positive tests on Monday but every player tested negative the following day

were boosted on Tuesday as Ronald Koeman's squad received the Covid-19 all-clear in the wake of two members of staff testing positive.

A morning training session was called off as players underwent tests to determine whether the virus may have spread among the group.

But there were no positives detected and that meant Koeman's charges could train in the evening, ahead of playing Wednesday's match against Athletic Bilbao.

A club statement read: "In accordance with protocol, the FC Barcelona first-team squad undertook PCR tests on Tuesday morning. All tests came back negative, and thus training will take place this afternoon from 6pm CET."

The Camp Nou giants said on Monday that two members of the first-team staff had returned positives for coronavirus, and sports and health authorities were informed about those results.

Koeman's team sit fifth in La Liga ahead of their trip to the Basque Country to play Athletic, who are ninth.

Barcelona, who are 10 points off the top of La Liga, have won the previous two matches on their travels after going four away league games without a win.

The Blaugrana secured a 1-0 win at rock-bottom at the weekend, which came courtesy of a goal from midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Following that game, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen called upon his team-mates to raise the quality of their performances.

"We have to improve, that's what I think, overall in the last minutes so that we don't suffer as much. I think it's not needed," the international told the club's website.

"But we won the game which is very important and we move forwards."

Barca have often been short in attack this season, as the club have relied on Martin Braithwaite to play striker in recent weeks.

Head coach Ronald Koeman admitted his club were short a target forward, expressing his hope that a new striker can be brought in during the January transfer window.

"We have said several times, at the beginning of the season, that we need someone at the top to have more competition and more goals, more effectiveness, but this depends on many things," Koeman said after the match against Huesca.