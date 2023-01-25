Barcelona's attempt to register Gavi BLOCKED by La Liga with midfielder still listed as academy player

Constrained by La Liga financial regulations, Barcelona are unable to register Gavi as a first-team player, despite handing him a new contract.

WHAT HAPPENED? Due to financial regulations imposed by La Liga, Barcelona are unable to register their Spanish maestro, who is still listed as an academy player. The midfielder penned a new deal in September, but La Liga ruled that Barcelona have a negative balance, and are therefore unable to register any new players, according to The Athletic. This has come as a surprise to the club, who thought they would be able to officially register their 18-year-old after the departures of Memphis Depay and Gerard Pique.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona tried to achieve financial flexibility last summer, by pulling a series of so-called economic "levers" to free space for player signings and contracts. It allowed them to bring in some talent, but has apparently limited their ability to officially register one of their brightest young stars.

WHAT THEY SAID: Club President Joan Laporta has called on La Liga to improve financial flexibility after seeing his team hamstrung for the past two years.

“We, and some other La Liga clubs, are also trying to convince the league to be more flexible and allow us other types of interpretations that can help Barcelona strengthen even more," Laporta told EFE in November. "It is more flexible in the Premier League than in Spain and this does not make much sense to me.”

WHAT NEXT FOR GAVI? The player will continue to feature for Barcelona in the coming months, but he will be unable to receive the No.6 until his registration is sorted, and will struggle to add new players over the summer unless further levers are pulled.