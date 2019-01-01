Barcelona move for PSG star Neymar 'ruled out for now'

The Brazilian has been strongly linked with a move back to Camp Nou this summer but it seems a move isn't imminent

A deal to bring Neymar back to from should be ruled out at this time, according to Jordi Cardoner, the vice president of the champions.

Brazil star Neymar is keen to leave Paris just two years on from his world-record €222million (£200m/$249m) move from Barca.

The Catalans are favourites to sign the 27-year-old and the latest reports have suggested they could try to strike a loan deal, including the option to buy next summer, in order to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou without the need to offset the cost by selling several first-team players.

At the presentation of new signing Junior Firpo on Sunday, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said more arrivals should not be discounted between now and the end of the Spanish transfer window on September 2.

However, Cardoner thinks any potential Neymar deal is impossible unless there are developments between the player and PSG.

"As of today, there's no Neymar case, as the president said, and it's complicated," he told TV3.

"We are passive actors. We know he's not happy in Paris and it's a situation that needs to be resolved in Paris.

"We haven't spoken to them. There is a lot of respect between the clubs and if there is a Neymar case one day, we'll talk.

"Today, at this time, it's ruled out."

Neymar watched from the stands as goals from Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria helped PSG come from behind to beat 2-1 to win the Trophee des Champions in Shenzhen on Saturday.

Article continues below

He was seen laughing and joking with team-mates after being pulled into the on-pitch celebrations by Marco Verratti, but there was a contentious moment when Mbappe appeared to push him out of the way as the team posed for photos with the trophy.

Neymar only resumed team training last Thursday following an ankle injury sustained in 's friendly win over in June, which saw him miss their Copa America triumph on home soil.

Thomas Tuchel’s side begin the defence of their title against at the Parc des Princes next Sunday.