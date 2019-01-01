Barcelona move a 'dream come true' for Boateng

The 31-year-old joined the Blaugrana on loan from Serie A side Sassuolo on Monday

Kevin-Prince Boateng described his move to Barcelona as a "dream" after the midfielder's shock loan switch was confirmed on Monday.

Boateng, 31, j oined the La Liga giants on loan from Serie A side Sassuolo for the rest of the season, with an €8 million (£7m/$9m) purchase option included.

Barca will pay a €2m loan fee for Boateng to feature for them the remainder of the season.

The former AC Milan and Tottenham midfielder said it was a dream to get an opportunity to play for Barca.

"I'm very happy. It's a big honour to be here and have the possibility to play for this great club," Boateng told Barca TV.

Article continues below

"For every kid who starts to play football I think it is a dream to play for a club like Barcelona, so for every player and especially for me it's a big dream come true."

Boateng only arrived at Sassuolo from Eintracht Frankfurt in July last year, making 15 appearances for the club.

Boateng has been included in Barcelona's squad for Wednesday's Copa del Rey trip to Sevilla, and could be set to make his debut.