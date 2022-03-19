Memphis Depay says he is unfazed by his lack of game time for Barcelona this season, stating that it is to be expected that there will be competition for places at "the best club in the world".

The playmaker has been limited in his opportunities this term, in part due to injury, as club legend Xavi has sparked a revival in fortunes.

With El Clasico looming in La Liga against Real Madrid this weekend, however, the Netherlands international has opened up on his minutes, stating that he was fully aware he would have to fight for his place in the squad.

What has been said?

"It's normal that there is competition for me here," the Dutchman told ZiggoSport. "I play for the best club in the world.

"I was injured at a bad time of the season, but now I'm fit and happy again. And I scored two goals. I need to show that I belong to the starting team."

On this weekend's game with Madrid, Memphis added: "We are in great shape, the team spirit is extremely good, there is a lot of energy and that is how we will approach the game. They are also in great shape, but we will play to win."

Blaugrana set for Clasico crunch

Barcelona head into Sunday's storied encounter with Madrid looking to record five wins on the bounce, a rare feat in recent times for the club, and they'll have plenty of reason to fancy their prospects.

Los Blancos will miss their key marksman up front in Karim Benzema, while Ousmane Dembele appears to have found form at the right time to help maintain a strong charge for second in La Liga.

In addition, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's continued exploits midweek in the Europa League show that Barca may finally be emerging from the post-Lionel Messi fog that clouded the first half of their season, ready to challenge for silverware once again.

