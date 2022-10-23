Clement Lenglet, currently on loan at Tottenham from Barcelona, has drawn comparisons between Harry Kane and Lionel Messi.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French defender has explained how he believes Kane will always be a Tottenham player, even if he leaves the club, in a similar to way to how Messi remains synonymous with Barcelona despite his move to Paris Saint-Germain

WHAT THEY SAID: "When you stay a long time in the same place and you achieve so many good things with the club it means you become a part of this club. Your face is connected to the club. For me, Messi is always a Barca player," Lenglet told the Daily Mail.

"For Harry, it’s the same. It’s difficult to think of Harry in another country or playing for another team. Tottenham is a big club, Harry is a big player and Harry is a big part of Tottenham. We speak a lot about the player and that’s important because we are players but I give the same importance to what he is like as a guy. He is an amazing example for all his teammates."

On Messi, he added: "You play with the greatest player in the world in my opinion. He helps you improve every day. I played with him (for Barcelona) and against him for Sevilla – it’s better with him!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After spending four seasons at Barcelona, Lenglet joined Spurs on loan this summer and has appeared in seven matches so far for Antonio Conte's side. There is no option-to-buy clause included in the deal, but the Frenchman has refused to rule out making the move permanent.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR? Tottenham will next be in action on Sunday against Newcastle United in the Premier League.