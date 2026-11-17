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Germany national team manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he previously attempted to bring Marc-Andre ter Stegen to Liverpool during his tenure at Anfield. Despite Klopp's admiration for the goalkeeper's exceptional talents, the shot-stopper ultimately chose to remain at Barcelona rather than move to the Premier League.

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Klopp opens up after dominant victory over the Netherlands

Germany boss made the surprise transfer confession while speaking to reporters following his side's emphatic rout of Xavi's Netherlands. Ter Stegen played the full 90 minutes in the commanding victory, earning glowing praise from his international manager in the aftermath.

Klopp took charge at Anfield in October 2015, roughly a year after Ter Stegen had already sealed a €12 million switch from Borussia Monchengladbach to Barcelona. The former Reds manager pursued the shot-stopper after he had already settled in Catalonia, though a Premier League switch never materialised.

What Klopp and Ter Stegen said about the Anfield interest

Addressing the media after the Netherlands clash, Klopp explained why his attempt to lure the keeper to Merseyside fell short.

"I have always considered him an exceptional goalkeeper and I wanted to bring him to Liverpool, but he preferred Barcelona," Klopp said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. Displaying his trademark humour, the German tactician added: "I don’t hold a grudge against him."

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Ter Stegen had previously shed light on those tentative talks during Klopp's spell in England, confirming that discussions never progressed beyond an early stage. "Let's just say he was the coach there at the time," the goalkeeper noted. "We only had some initial discussions, but ultimately neither of us pursued it further."

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Reviving his career for club and country

Klopp's public endorsement caps a remarkable turnaround for Ter Stegen following a testing spell in his career. Despite serving as Barcelona's undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for years, he spent much of his international career stuck behind Manuel Neuer, leaving him at risk of retiring without ever claiming Germany's starting spot.

A loan move to Ajax has helped the veteran shot-stopper rediscover his best form at club level. Now thriving in Amsterdam, Ter Stegen has finally cemented his place as Germany's regular No. 1 under Klopp.

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Barcelona eyeing a summer exit despite Ajax loan

Although Ter Stegen's loan agreement with Ajax runs until 2027, a return to the Camp Nou fold looks increasingly unlikely. Joan Garcia has firmly established himself as Barcelona's first-choice goalkeeper, with Dominik Livakovic providing reliable cover as his deputy.

Barcelona sanctioned the temporary exit to allow their former captain to rebuild his reputation on the European stage, a strategy that has paid off over recent months. With financial constraints still pressing, the Catalan giants intend to offload Ter Stegen permanently this summer to generate a profit and trim their wage bill.