Barcelona identify Lautaro & Haaland as primary targets in bid to find Suarez successor

The Blaugrana are yet to make any formal offers for the forward pair, who are both likely to cost in the region of €100m (£85m/$110m)

have made Lautaro Martinez and Erling Braut Haaland their primary summer transfer targets as the Camp Nou outfit search for a successor to Luis Suarez.

At 32, Suarez is closing in on the twilight of his career, and the Blaugrana are keen to secure a long-term replacement during the summer of 2020, with no back-up currently in Ernesto Valverde's squad.

And Goal has learned that Lautaro and Haaland have emerged as their primary targets, with both having enjoyed fine starts to the 2019-20 campaign.

After being promoted to the starting XI following Mauro Icardi's departure, international Lautaro has been in superb form for , scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 16 matches across all competitions.

Such performances have led to Inter opening talks with the forward's agent regarding a contract renewal despite his current deal running until 2023.

It is understood that the Nerazzurri are keen to insert a €200 million (£170m/$220m) release clause into the new contract in a bid to detract suitors for the 22-year-old.

Barca sporting director Eric Abidal recently spoke of his admiration of Lautaro, who would likely cost in the region of €100m (£85m/$110m) were he to be signed at the end of the current campaign.

Haaland, meanwhile, has taken European football by storm this season, scoring 26 goals in 18 appearances - including seven in four games - as well as providing six assists for Austrian champions Salzburg.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a number of Europe's top clubs, with hopeful of completing a deal for the Norway international in January before sending him back to Salzburg on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

, and have also been mooted as potential next destinations for the teenager, who would also cost around €100m despite his lack of experience in a top European league.

Barca are hopeful of paying less for their Suarez successor, but believe Lautaro or Haaland are likely to provide the best options for replacing the legend given their ages and records in front of goal.

Initial contact has been made with both clubs regarding the potential availability of the strikers, though no formal offers have been made.

Whether deals can be reached will be answered in the months to come, but Barca are determined to find their new No.9 before the start of next season.