Barcelona forward Malcom seals €45m move to Zenit
Zenit St Petersburg have signed Barcelona winger Malcom for a fee of €40 million (£36.5m/$44.5m), plus €5 million (£4.6m/$5.6m) in add-ons.
The Brazilian leaves the Camp Nou just a year after joining the club from French side Bordeaux.
The 22-year-old made 24 appearances in all competitions for Ernesto Valverde's side last season, scoring four goals.
The La Liga champions say they will be due a percentage of any fee should Zenit sell Malcom in the future.
Barca fought off strong competition from Italian side Roma to sign Malcom for €41 million in July 2018.
However, he struggled to force his way into a side already well stocked with attacking players.
The presence of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho meant Malcom’s first-team opportunities were limited.
The summer signing of Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid has pushed him further down the Camp Nou pecking order, while Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar continues to be linked with a return to his former club.
As a result Barca took the decision to let Malcom leave in search of regular first-team football.
The 22-year-old has a €180m release clause in his contract, but Barcelona have made clear that they would be happy to sell the winger should anyone offer more than the €41m fee spent on him last summer.
