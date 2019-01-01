Barcelona forward Malcom seals €45m move to Zenit

The Brazilian heads to Russia after just one season with the La Liga champions

have signed winger Malcom for a fee of €40 million (£36.5m/$44.5m), plus €5 million (£4.6m/$5.6m) in add-ons.

The Brazilian leaves the Camp Nou just a year after joining the club from French side .

The 22-year-old made 24 appearances in all competitions for Ernesto Valverde's side last season, scoring four goals.

The champions say they will be due a percentage of any fee should Zenit sell Malcom in the future.

Barca fought off strong competition from Italian side to sign Malcom for €41 million in July 2018.

However, he struggled to force his way into a side already well stocked with attacking players.

The presence of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho meant Malcom’s first-team opportunities were limited.

The summer signing of Antoine Griezmann from has pushed him further down the Camp Nou pecking order, while star Neymar continues to be linked with a return to his former club.

Article continues below

As a result Barca took the decision to let Malcom leave in search of regular first-team football.

The 22-year-old has a €180m release clause in his contract, but Barcelona have made clear that they would be happy to sell the winger should anyone offer more than the €41m fee spent on him last summer.

More to follow...