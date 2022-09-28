Barcelona executive explains why Messi return next season is 'possible financially'

- PSG star out of contract after this term
- Romeu said it would be "financially viable" to sign him
- But VP admits he won't make final decision
WHAT HAPPENED? Messi has yet to announce what he will do after the 2022-23 season, as he wants to focus exclusively on the World Cup right now. Still, speculation is growing that he may fancy a return to Camp Nou.
WHAT THEY SAID: "It would be possible financially because if he returned it would be as a free agent," Romeu said to El Mati de Catalunya Radio. "But it's a decision which has to be made by the coaching staff and the player. It doesn't correspond to me [to make those decisions], but it would be viable."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi left Barcelona in large part because of their financial crisis, but the Blaugrana have raised funds since then through the activation of economic levers. There is a belief that by next summer, they could manage to pay his wages - though he hasn't indicated he's actually willing to make a return.
WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? In the short-term, Messi will return from international duty to face Nice with PSG on Saturday.