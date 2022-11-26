Barcelona confirm transfer interest in Brazil wonderkid Endrick

Barcelona manager Xavi confirmed there were talks with Endrick's representatives for an eventual transfer.

Xavi confirms talks

Barcelona in the running

Endrick "type of player" they need

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona manager Xavi has confirmed that he's held talks with the Palmeiras wonderkid and his representatives. The 16-year-old is subject to interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs including bitter rivals Real Madrid.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with ESPN, Xavi said, "[We] have been talking with his [Endrick's] father and also directly with the player too. I explained the project at Barcelona."

"We want talented players, and he is a talent, capable of making difference. He has the great finishing, dribbling and a capacity to make a difference on the pitch. He is a player already of the present - playing in the Brazilian league - and also the future. He is a kind of player that we need. He already knows the project we have at Barcelona and we are talking. I hope he becomes our player. It depends on him. This kind of thing always depends on the player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona's ongoing financial troubles might make it hard for them to see the deal through but the club's stature will always be a pull for young players. And he won't be able to sign in Europe until 2024, at which point the Blaugrana could be in better shape.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ENDRICK: The 16-year-old continues to impress in his debut professional season for Palmeiras. With plenty of clubs interested, it seems that his future is in Europe.