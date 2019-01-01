Barcelona comeback worth more than silverware - Klopp hails Liverpool's progress

While the German manager hopes his side will see success in the Champions League final, he's proud of what they've accomplished this term

Jurgen Klopp believes ’s triumph of is the culmination of multiple moments this season and creates a feeling at the club that is worth more than trophies.

Largely written off after a 3-0 defeat in the first leg of their semi-final tie against Barcelona, Klopp’s men staged a comeback for the ages at Anfield on Tuesday.

Braces from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum saw Liverpool come away with a 4-0 victory in the return leg, and a 4-3 aggregate win in the tie, to book their place in the final in Madrid.

There they’ll face Premier League rivals after Spurs had an impressive second-half comeback of their own to advance past ..

And Klopp thinks such moments are worth a great deal themselves as he hopes to build a club that is entertaining and enjoyable for the supporters.

“A moment like this is worth more than silverware,” Klopp told reporters.

“This season has been a year full of wonderful moments, wonderful moments altogether. Looking forward to games, enjoying games and last Tuesday was like the icing on the cake so far. Wow. That's exactly the picture we want to draw for the outside world - this is Liverpool.

“It's possible here. It's possible in this club and in this city with the people around. That's the picture. If that leads to silverware, then wonderful. But we cannot do more. If people judge me on not winning something in the past or winning something in the future, I cannot change that.

“We do all this for entertainment. The people that go there want to go there and enjoy the game. They think two days before and three days after about this game.

“Heart surgeries are much more important but I don't think people want to read as much about heart surgeries as they do about football. That's clear.”

Klopp is a believer that results do not determine everything as the process is important in pushing a team forward.

And the German hopes the team’s previous experiences will guide them toward success on June 1.

“If you struggle in a game, they hit the post and the bar but you win it, that's good for looking back and saying, 'that year we won it and oh we were lucky'. It's a nice story but it doesn't help with development,” he said.

“The job is to develop as far and as high as possible so it gets more and more likely that you win silverware and that's what we've done so far.

“Now we go to a final and we'll play it, learn from the past few years and see what we can do there.”