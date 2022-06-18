Barcelona aim to raise €600m by July 31 - and selling De Jong to Man Utd could rescue their transfer window

The Spanish side are under pressure to raise funds before they can bring in new players ahead of next season

Barcelona have big ambitions for the summer transfer window, but they will have to raise around €600 million (£515m/$630m) before they can sign any of the star players on their list of targets.

The Catalan side hope to strengthen their squad ahead of next season by targeting Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Kalidou Koulibaly, Bernardo Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso and many more.

However, due to their dire financial situation, the Camp Nou team cannot register any new players and have until July 31 to raise a large sum of money to have any chance of bringing in top targets.

The key dates for Barcelona this summer

Club officials have given president Joan Laporta's board permission to sell 49.9 per cent of Barca Licensing and Merchandising (BLM), while 25 per cent of their income from La Liga's television rights will go to an external investor. Overall, Barcelona expect to make around €600m from these deals.

That money will not make the club rich again, but the Spanish team will be able to operate normally and cut down their debt which rose to €1.35bn (£1.16bn/$1.42bn) last year.

If they can reach that figure, they will be able to complete the signings of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen and register them.

However, Barca must raise a significant portion of the target by June 30 - less than two weeks away.

The date is significant because they want to finish the financial year with profits after two straight years of making significant losses. Closing the books with a positive would give them a better salary cap, possibly allowing them to sign some more players.

They are closest to sealing the sale of the television rights, which will likely bring in around between €400m (£343m/$420m) and €500m (£429m/$525m).

July 31 is the other key date for the Blaugrana, the day La Liga and the clubs will agree on the salary limits for next season.

By then, Barca must have either closed or have an agreement in place for the sale of the television rights and the sale of 49.9% of BLM.

Could selling De Jong save their window?

Having those deals in place by the end of July would raise the desired €600m, but they would still have to sell some players and reduce some salaries.

Frenkie de Jong is the man most likely to be moved on, with Manchester United pushing to sign the Dutch midfielder.

The Liga runners-up could bring in a big fee and lighten their wage expenses by selling the 25-year-old.

However, he has suggested he does not want to leave his current team, saying this week: "You’re always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player, but I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment and I feel fine there, so no news."

At the end of May, he declared that he would rather stay where he is. However, given their urgent need for funds, Barcelona may end up putting pressure on the ex-Ajax star to make the switch soon.

