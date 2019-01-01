'Barca is perfect for me' - Rakitic has no plans to leave amid de Jong's arrival

The Dutch star's scheduled arrival at the club in 2019-20 has raised doubts but the Croatian has no plans to leave the Spanish giants

Ivan Rakitic said are "perfect" for him and he is "happy" at the champions amid links to .

Rakitic is contracted to Barca until 2021 but the midfielder's future is uncertain as Inter, , , and reportedly circle.

Frenkie de Jong's arrival at Camp Nou in 2019-20 has raised doubts over his future, with the man revealing in January that he will move to Barcelona this summer following a prolonged transfer saga.

However, despite the Dutch international's imminent arrival in Barcelona, Rakitic has no plans to leave the Spanish giants.

"I like living in ," Rakitic said via DAZN, restating his desire to remain with the club.

"Unfortunately, I can't ask for another passport because I already have two, otherwise I'd also ask for a Spanish one because I'm fine here and I'm happy.

"My family are happy here too and my daughters are doing well in Barcelona because we're close to Seville. Therefore, staying here is perfect for me."

Rakitic, who arrived from in 2014, has made 24 La Liga appearances this season and 38 in all competitions.

He's made 252 total appearances for the club, scoring 34 goals during his stay in Barcelona.

The Croatian has claimed three La Liga crowns and a title, having already won a trophy as a member of Sevilla.

In addition, Rakitic has lifted a UEFA Super Cup and a Club World Cup while also winning four 's with Barcelona.

The 30-year-old played the full 90 minutes in Barca's 3-0 victory at , which sealed a 4-1 aggregate win and the club's place in a sixth successive Copa del Rey final on Wednesday.