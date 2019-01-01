Live Scores
Barbarouses honours Christchurch shooting victims with heart-warming goal celebration

The Kiwi attacker used the celebration after his strike to remember the horrific incident in his country

Melbourne Victory's New Zealand striker Kosta Barbarouses has honoured the victims of Friday's Christchurch's mosque terrorist attacks with a touching celebration.

After scoring the opening goal on 24 minutes, Barbarouses appeared to imitate the Muslim prayer Sajdah by dropping to his knees and bowing his head.

Victory went on to win the Australian A-League game 2-1 against Brisbane Roar at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night, with Barbarouses scoring the second goal in the 39th minute.

The Kiwi attacker showed his emotion about the incident in his homeland when asked about the celebration post-match.

"I'm pretty devastated to be honest. A pretty emotional day," Barbarouses told Fox Sports .

"It doesn’t mean much to them (his goal celebration) but it’s something."

Social media users praised the 29-year-old for his actions in remembering the victims of the horrible event.

 

The death toll from the incident currently stands at 50 people with 50 injured - 36 of whom still remain in hospital.

