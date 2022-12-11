Barbara Gonzalez set to step down as Simba SC CEO

Barbara Gonzalez has confirmed she will step down as the CEO of Tanzania's Mainland Premier League giants Simba SC in January.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 32-year-old Gonzalez, was appointed the CEO in 2020 to replace South African Senzo Mazingiza, who quit to join rivals Yanga.

However, Gonzalez revealed on Sunday she will be stepping down so as to give a chance to the club's new Board of Directors to choose a new CEO.

WHAT SHE SAID? "I have tendered my resignation letter to quit the CEO role in January," Gonzalez said in the statement obtained by GOAL.

"I have given the club a notice of one month so they can have a good transition to get a replacement and smooth handover. I take pride that during my tenure I had a good working relationship with everyone, who was involved with the day today running of the club activities.

"I have taken this decision because of two reasons, one is to give the Board of Directors an opportunity to bring in a new CEO, who will go in line with their vision and secondly, to give myself a time to fulfil another dream elsewhere."

WHAT IS MORE? Gonzalez further took time to reveal why she was leaving Simba with no regrets.

“During my time in office the club gained many achievements on and off the pitch, including winning titles, attracting sponsors and being respected as one of the biggest football clubs in Africa," she added.

“It’s hard to resign from the work you have been performing with all your heart but it’s true that all the good things have come to an end."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gonzalez became the first ever woman to hold the CEO position in the country's top-flight league.

She won the league title with Simba during her first year in charge and also helped the club reach the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League in 2021 when they lost to Kaizer Chiefs.

WHAT NEXT FOR SIMBA? Simba are preparing to face Geita Gold in a league fixture at CCM Kirumba Stadium on Sunday.

They are currently placed third in the 16-team table with 34 points from 15 matches.