Baraza: Sofapaka players were not good enough against AFC Leopards

The former international feels his players did not show up against Ingwe and they were punished because of their poor display

coach John Baraza believes his players did not display the kind of game he was expecting from them when they suffered a 3-0 defeat against AFC in a KF Premier League match on Saturday.

Batoto ba Mungu came into the match seeking to end their poor run of three defeats against Ingwe and were in control of the game for most of the first half.

However, in the second period, the game turned against them as Ingwe took control of the match played at Kasarani Stadium to score the three goals courtesy of striker Elvis Rupia, and help the team move top of the league table and with an unbeaten run.

The former Harambee Stars striker has now blamed his players for failure to use the chances they created in the first half, and also questioned their attitude, especially in the second period, when they conceded two quick goals which killed their hopes.

“It is true, the two quick goals from AFC Leopards spoilt our plans, because we were on top of the game in the first half, played very well and failed to use our chances and AFC got two good chances in the second half to punish us and spoil our plans,” Baraza told Goal.

“I did not expect my players to play as they did, especially in the second half, that is not my team, I don’t know why they played like that, we had planned well for the match, they started well and created one or two good chances to score but we did not use the chances, in football, it is all about scoring and you see when AFC got their chance and scored, it lifted them.”

Baraza continued: “The first goal gave them [AFC Leopards] the urge to search for another and it demoralised my players and killed our plans, but most of my players have not displayed the kind of football I know they can do, and I don’t know why, I will expect to hear from them later on what was the problem, but they did not play well.”

On managing to secure only three points from the opening three matches, Baraza explained: “It is not a good start, we must get back to the drawing board look at what we have not been doing right and rectify the mistakes then get back to the road of winning our matches.”

AFC Leopards broke the deadlock in the 48th minute when Rupia, who had scored a brace against Bidco United in the last game, aimed at goal and Kevin Omondi could do little to stop the ball from getting into the net.

It took the former and Wazito FC striker another six minutes to add the second for Ingwe as the league giants looked a solid, resolute, and a more determined outfit in the second half.

The day went from good to better for Rupia as he scored the third for AFC Leopards four minutes after the hour mark.

The defeat is now the second Sofapaka, who had earlier lost their season opener by a solitary goal against but recovered to beat 3-1 in their second match.