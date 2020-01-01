Baraza: Signings give Sofapaka a new dimension ahead of KCB opener

Michael Kibwage has also stated he has nothing to prove against his former side when they meet this weekend

FC head coach John Baraza is confident his team is ready for the upcoming 2020/21 Football Federation (FKF) Premier League campaign scheduled to start this weekend.

The 2009 champions have made several quality signings in preparation for the forthcoming season. The tactician has pointed out the players have prepared well physically and psychologically, and the former striker is confident his charges have a higher chance of winning.

"We are delighted the league is back and we shall once again be engaged on the pitch," Baraza told Goal.

"The league has always been tough regardless of the team we are playing, so we are not taking anyone lightly. We will have to give the best and take our chances; are a good side and I know they will offer us stiff competition."

Brian Kayanja, Nicholas Sebwato, Cersidy Okeyo, Isaiah Wakasala, Thomas Wainaina, Ronald Okoth, and George Maelo are some of the players who parted ways with the Nairobi-based side owing to different reasons.

Batoto ba Mungu replaced them with seven new signings among them Michael Bodo, Isaac Mitima, Michael Karamor, Michael Kibwage, Michael Bodo, Kevin Omondi, Roy Okal, and Paul Kiongera.

"They are good players who will give us different dimensions when it comes to game situations," Baraza continued.

"I am confident they will give us what we lacked in the abandoned [2019/20 season] and we will be among the top teams in contesting for the league title this season."

Michael Kibwage is one of the players signed by the club in the last transfer window and he will be playing his former side, KCB.

"I have nothing to prove against them; it was their decision to let me go and I am happy at my new team," the 22-year-old centre-back told Goal on Tuesday.

"This is a game like any other; furthermore, all we want is three points, just like in the other games. It is a tight game, but we are optimistic about getting maximum points.

"It is all about giving our best and sticking to the game plan. It is not going to be an easy game for either side."