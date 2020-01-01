Baraza reveals Sofapaka plans, readiness to inflict AFC Leopards' first loss

Ingwe will host the former champions at Kasarani for the third game and that gives them the opportunity to fight for yet another victory

head coach John Baraza has revealed how they have prepared for the Saturday Football Federation Premier League tie against unbeaten AFC .

Ingwe will face Batoto ba Mungu in what has been described as ‘Cats Derby’ at Kasarani. AFC Leopards remain unbeaten given that they picked up wins against and Bidco United while Sofapaka were beaten by before picking up a win against .

“Building momentum is very vital, it also helps in instilling confidence and a winning mentality,” Baraza told the club’s website. “Definitely, we are going for a win on Saturday because we want to make it two out of two in a row.

“With no doubt this a big clash and a very crucial one for us as a club. We are facing a side that is equally challenging for the title so it won’t be a walk in the park.

“We have had a good preparation towards the match, the seriousness of this match has been translated in our training sessions and I am confident that we are well prepared.

“It is a big clash and as you all know it’s always termed the ‘Cats’ Derby’ thus the bragging right is fully at stake and we as a club want to emerge winners on Saturday.

Paul Kiongera, Promise Chinonso and Willis Obayi are all available for selection after recovering from injuries. Kiongera was suffering from a hip injury but has recovered and was part of group training in the last session.

Chinonso overcame a groin injury while captain Obayi has recovered from a knee injury.

“So far so good we have been boosted with a timely return of our three important players; Chinonso, Kiongera and Obayi,” Baraza confirmed.

“As a coach, I am pleased because this gives us depth and options. We, however, will still miss defender Michael Bodo and Brian Magonya who got a knock in our last match.”

Bodo is recuperating from a groin problem while Rwandan international Isaac Mitima is out due to a knee injury he got while turning out against Western Stima in Wundanyi.

The tie will kick-off at 15:00 EAT as AFC Leopards interim coach Anthony Kimani looks for his second win in the relatively new season.