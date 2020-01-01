Baraza on how Balaji FC surprised Sofapaka FC in FKF Shield Cup

The minnows held the former champions to a goalless draw before crashing out in a shootout

head coach John Baraza states he did not expect to see Balaji FC play an open game against his charges in the FKF .

After a goalless draw in regular time, Batoto ba Mungu won the shootout 5-4 to advance to the Round of 16. The former international says the third-tier side was determined to get into the next round from the way they were playing and their consistency throughout the game.

"[The match] was a tight one; I never expected it from Balaji, it was a great game," Baraza told Goal.

"[Sofapaka] is a top team, so I expected Balaji to play cautiously but it was not the case. They played their heart out and gave us a good game, but I am happy we managed to advance to the next level of the competition."

The tactician is expecting an even tougher game in the next round of the competition.

"As usual, in this competition the more you advance the more difficult it becomes. We will most probably play , if they qualify, and we understand they are not an easy side. They are the defending champions and we must prepare well," Baraza concluded.

Sofapaka have won the competition three times.