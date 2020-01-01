Baraza leaves Sofapaka after poor FKF Premier League season start

In three games, the club’s legend managed to pick a win and lost two games and now the reigns have been left in the hands of his assistant

head coach John Baraza has stepped aside after leading the club in just three games in the 2020/21 Football Federation Premier League season.

In his place, John Mururi has been appointed on an interim basis after serving as Baraza’s assistant since his arrival during the 2019/20 season.

Mururi has been tasked to lead the team in preparations ahead of the next game against at their new home in Wundanyi, Taita Taveta County.

The last game which Baraza oversaw Sofapaka was during a 3-0 humiliation by AFC at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani on Saturday.

The three goals for Ingwe were scored by Elvis Rupia who helped the club maintain an unbeaten run as he also became the 27th player to score a hat-trick for the local heavyweights.

Batoto ba Mungu started the season with a 1-0 loss to before they picked up a 3-1 win over , a club that is yet to pick a win since they lost the majority of the first-teamers to other FKF Premier League sides especially Wazito FC and .

The AFC Leopards loss was registered even though the 2009 league champions have dominated the fixture in the recent past.

“Physical trainer Diallo Kwasi and assistant coach Martin Ndagano have also been dropped from the main team to the club’s youth team,” the club statement confirmed.

“We have asked coach Baraza to step aside as we plan to take him for further studies either in Norway or .

“For now Mururi is in charge of the team as we prepare for our next match against Kariobangi Sharks and we will announce the new head coach anytime from tomorrow [Wednesday].”

“Although his exit could have also been contributed majorly by the performance which has not been good, the main reason is that he is leaving for further studies,” Kalekwa further confirmed in a separate interview with Goal.

“We are likely to settle for a local coach.”

Baraza is the second FKF Premier League coach to leave after the season had begun. Tomas Trucha, who cited threats to his life, was the first coach to exit the stage before he immediately landed a job in Malaysia.

Wazito FC and Fred Ambani parted ways before the new campaign began and Francis Kimanzi was appointed as his successor.