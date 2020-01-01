Baraza: Kenyan coach issues Biashara United deadline

The Mara-based side are targeting a top-half finish by the end of the season

Biashara United head coach Francis Baraza have summoned players to camp in preparations for the league's resumption.

President John Pombe Magufuli gave the green light for the games to resume from June 1, and the Kenyan tactician said there is no time to waste and his charges should start immediate preparations.

"I am impressed with players who live nearby, they have already reported which is a good gesture," Baraza told Mwanaspoti.

"For those who have not yet reported, Tuesday is the deadline day, they must be here. Everybody must respect his job and the contract; we have no time to waste."

The tactician is keen on helping the players get their physical fitness back as he aims at helping the team get good results in the remaining 11 matches.

The former international has revealed why he gave the players until Tuesday, May 26 to report back.

"We could have reported back on Saturday, but we respect Eid El Fitri, we have to give players time and after that, they can report on Tuesday," Baraza continued.

"I will start with the fitness program for players before tactical approach."

Since his appointment in November 2019, Biashara have gone on to win nine matches, drawing as many and losing once in the 19 games played.

Before the league break which was caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mara-based side was placed in 10th position with 40 points.

"I am impressed with the players, the commitment shown and their attitude on the pitch," Baraza had said in an earlier interview.

"The players we are bringing in will strengthen our weak areas and make us better.

"They are not doing it to perfection but as the technical bench, we are impressed with what they have managed to achieve. They are giving their best."

Out of the 29 matches played this season, Biashara have managed to get 10 wins, 10 draws and nine losses and is targeting a top-eight finish when the league resumes.

Baraza joined Biashara from Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Sugar.