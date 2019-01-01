‘Baraza is the cure for Sofapaka after three straight wins' – Kalekwa

The Batoto Ba Mungu president hails the new coach after winning three matches in a row since the exit of Divaldo Alves

president Elly Kalekwa has praised the return of John Baraza to handle the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side.

The former Harambee Stars striker was handed the role of coaching Batoto ba Mungu on a full-time basis after the club parted ways with Portuguese coach Divaldo Alves.

And since taking charge, Baraza has managed to win three matches in a row against, Wazito FC, and Zoo FC.

“He [Baraza] is the right man for Sofapaka and just in a short span, you can see what he has done,” Kalekwa told Goal on Wednesday.

“We have not lost a match since [Alves] left and we have also managed to win matches, which maybe we should have lost if we did not make the technical bench changes.

“I am very happy with [Baraza] and as the boss, I will always give him the support he needs to turn around fortunes at the club.”

On whether Alves had failed to deliver because he was a tactless coach, Kalekwa responded to Goal: “I don’t know, honestly speaking I can’t explain why he could not make it right and win matches.

“But always it is difficult for foreign coaches to make it here because we have a very complicated league which also is very competitive.”

Sofapaka will next face in a league match set for Kisumu Stadium on Sunday.