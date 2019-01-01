‘Baraza is the cure for Sofapaka after three straight wins' – Kalekwa
Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa has praised the return of John Baraza to handle the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side.
The former Harambee Stars striker was handed the role of coaching Batoto ba Mungu on a full-time basis after the club parted ways with Portuguese coach Divaldo Alves.
And since taking charge, Baraza has managed to win three matches in a row against, Wazito FC, Mathare United and Zoo FC.
“He [Baraza] is the right man for Sofapaka and just in a short span, you can see what he has done,” Kalekwa told Goal on Wednesday.
“We have not lost a match since [Alves] left and we have also managed to win matches, which maybe we should have lost if we did not make the technical bench changes.
“I am very happy with [Baraza] and as the boss, I will always give him the support he needs to turn around fortunes at the club.”
On whether Alves had failed to deliver because he was a tactless coach, Kalekwa responded to Goal: “I don’t know, honestly speaking I can’t explain why he could not make it right and win matches.
“But always it is difficult for foreign coaches to make it here because we have a very complicated league which also is very competitive.”
Sofapaka will next face Western Stima in a league match set for Kisumu Stadium on Sunday.