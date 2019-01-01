Baraza inspire Sofapaka to a third consecutive win since Alves sacking

The club has been on resurgent after a managerial change was made early this month following an unconvincing start to the season

's resurgence under coach John Baraza continued after Sunday's 2-1 win over Zoo FC at Narok County Stadium.

Although Batoto ba Mungu went behind in the second minute, they fought hard and eventually got an equalizing goal in the 56th minute courtesy of Kepha Aswani's effort.

Zoo were beaten again and never recovered when midfielder Sammy Imbuye struck the second for the 2009 Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions in the 83rd minute.

Sofapaka are now seventh with 17 points but with inferior goal difference to Kakamega , and , who have the same number of points.

The Kericho-based side remains 15th with 11 points.

Meanwhile, at Muhoroni Stadium, Mathare United defeated Sugar 4-1 to compound the Sugar Millers' worries on matchday 10.

Chris Oduor, James Kinyanjui, Clifford Alwanga and Daniel Otieno scored the four goals which helped the Slum Boys record a morale-boosting win since going down 1-0 to Sofapaka on Wednesday.

Mathare United are now fourth on the table while Chemelil Sugar remain rooted at the bottom with just one point to their names.

At Afraha Stadium, Ulinzi Stars were held to a 1-1 draw at home by .

Felicien Okanda scored the visitor's goal in the 33rd minute but the Soldiers equalised in the 70th minute through John Njuguna's effort.

Okanda could have scored the second for the Sugar Millers in added time but the Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper came to their rescue.

The result sees Ulinzi Stars rise to the fifth place with Nzoia Sugar now occupy position 13th with nine points.

Article continues below

Ulinzi Stars will welcome on December 1 while Nzoia Sugar will face AFC at Sudi Stadium on November 30 in their next KPl clashes.