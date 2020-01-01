Baraza explains why Sofapaka could not win against Mathare United

The former striker believes Batoto ba Mungu were blunt in front of the goal and it cost his team a win

head coach John Baraza has acknowledged his side's failure to take their chances cost them a win against in their Kenyan Premier League game on Sunday.

The Slum Boys opened the scoring through Dani Lual before Jedinak Nana scored the equaliser for Batoto ba Mungu.

The 45-year-old was, however, impressed with the general play of his charges at soggy Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

"The overall play from my players was fine, the intensity was also good and in general we played a good game," Baraza told Goal on Monday.

"In the first half we had several chances to score, but we did not utilize them and Mathare punished us.

"We equalized late into the game and had no enough time to get the winning goal. But if we could have scored half the chances we created, things could have been different for us.

The tactician admits more should be done in the attacking department for his team to get positive results consistently.

"We have to go and train harder especially on our finishing, we have good players who I am sure can do the job. I believe, next game will be better and we will get maximum points," Baraza concluded.

The 2009 champions are currently placed in the ninth position on the log with 27 points from 19 games.