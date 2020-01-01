Baraza: Biashara United coach tips Yanga SC to beat Simba SC in derby

The Kenyan coach explains why the Jangwani giants could easily beat their rivals in the semi-finals of the domestic Cup

Biashara United coach Francis Baraza has picked Young Africans (Yanga SC) to emerge winners in the semi-final clash against rivals Simba SC on Sunday.

The two Tanzanian giants will face off in the domestic Cup fixture at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, with Simba coming into the match having been crowned champions of the Mainland Premier League while Yanga are third on the 20-team league table.

The Kenyan coach has now told Goal why he feels Yanga will carry the day in the derby, whose winner will qualify for the final and face Namungo FC, who beat Sahare All-Stars 1-0 in the other semi-finals clash staged on Saturday.

“In any derby, and in my own opinion as the coach of Biashara, I look at it as a derby and I know all matches in derby are hotly contested, but all I know, because I have also played in derbies in , any team that is not doing well in the league [or simply struggling], when they meet with the best team in the derby, the struggling side will always win," Baraza told Goal on Sunday.

“That is how a derby goes, a team struggling will always put pressure on the favourite team and they end up winning the match, it happens not in alone but in all derbies that I know and I have always followed.

“So in my own opinion, Yanga are not doing well like Simba and now they are struggling, and when I look at how they have been playing in recent matches, I feel they [Yanga] will carry the day on Sunday.”

It will be the third meeting between the two giants this season with the first round fixture ending 2-2 while Yanga turned on the screw in the second-round contest to win 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Bernard Morrison.

Baraza’s sentiments come just a day after former Yanga coach Mwinyi Zahera also tipped his former side to eliminate Simba.

“Yanga have the biggest chance to beat Simba because they are doing better technically than their opponents and especially they are always better when playing against them [Simba],” Mwinyi was quoted by Sokaletu.

“All Yanga need to do is to continue with where they left, they played very well in the last league match and won 1-0 and they can still win the domestic Cup contest, they stand a good chance.

“Also I know the team is now being handled well by sponsors GSM, they know how to treat the players and with such motivation, they cannot lose in the derby.

“Furthermore, Yanga know very well that if they win the trophy they have a straight ticket to continental football next season, and that is why they will strive even harder to perform, I give them my support and I know they will make it to the final.”

The eagerly awaited derby will kick-off at 17:00 East African time.