Baraza & Asieche reveals why Sofapaka need to get back on winning track

Batoto ba Mungu have dropped points in their last two games and the duo insists they have to start winning again

head coach John Baraza and midfielder Ellie Asieche have stressed the need of fighting for a win against in their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

Sofapaka will host the Sugar Millers in an early kick-off tie at Kenyatta Stadium and Baraza, together with his star midfielder, states they have no other option but to win in order to get their campaign back on track.

Batoto ba Mungu have dropped points in the last two matches where they lost 2-1 to after drawing 2-2 against .

“The first leg is now behind us and so we want to have a better second leg, we are beginning with a home fixture against Nzoia Sugar and we are simply going for a win. We have talked to the players and they have assured us of a positive second leg,” Baraza told the club's website.

Asieche insisted on the need to beat Nzoia Sugar as the second leg begins.

“We going to face a very tricky side who have their own share of problems, they beat us in the first leg and we respect them but we mean business,” Asieche said.

“We have targets thus we really need a strong comeback to help us attain our goals. Nzoia Sugar match is a must-win and we are going to give it our very best because it won’t be a walk in the park.”

Baraza and Asieche further explained why they lost to the Bankers and Kariobangi Sharks in their last match despite taking the lead first.

“We played well but we switched off in the second half leading to us being punished. It’s a big concern to us, especially on both occasions [against KCB and Kariobangi Sharks] where we were leading only to throw away the leads.” Baraza added.

“Dropping five vital points in two consecutive matches is a big concern to us, we have keenly looked into areas of concern and going by the training we have had after KCB loss, I believe they are well addressed,” explained Asieche.

The midfielder also identified areas where KCB took advantage and punished them in Machakos.

“In the second half we simply collapsed, we failed to punish our opponents and they countered our misses into goal-scoring opportunities,” he concluded.

Article continues below

“We gave them [KCB] a lot of spaces, and won most of the second balls which forced us to make mistakes and afterwards we were not able to come back in the match.”

The match will kick-off at 13:00 EAT before paving way for the AFC vs Wazito FC encounter.