Banyana Banyana coach Ellis waxes lyrical about her players - 'These girls are just freakin' amazing, no one gave us a chance'

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has lauded her players following their 2023 Fifa World Cup Round of 16 qualification.

Banyana beat Italy 3-2 at the World Cup

They have now reached the last-16 of the tournament

An overjoyed Desiree Ellis hails her players

WHAT HAPPENED? South Africa edged Italy 3-2 at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday to reach the next phase of the quadrennial global football showcase. An own goal by Italy defender Benedetta Orsi, as well as Hildah Magaia’s strike plus a Thembi Kgatlana stoppage-time winner, made Banyana’s day.

It was their first-ever win at this tournament and it helped them finish as Group G runners-up, in the process earning them a last-16 berth.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We knew it was going to be a tough game, but we knew what we are capable of," Ellis told the media.

Article continues below

"We trained for the last couple of games for a situation where what if we went behind and what we would do in that situation.

"But these girls are just freakin' amazing.

"I speak through every challenge we had to face in the past, I mean also no one gave us a chance today, but we knew what we were capable of.

"They fought like warriors out there today, and we said we needed to keep our best players on the pitch and we managed that by not pressing all the time.

"This is for everyone back home, those also who woke up in the early hours of the morning to support us. This is for everyone involved in women's football.

"Yesterday I told you about our breadwinner [Magaia] and today our breadwinner came through for us.

"But, we had warriors out there, I think of that save from Kaylin [Swart] right at the end which could have put us out of the tournament. This team never gives up."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: By reaching the last-16, Banyana became the first South African national football team to qualify for the knockouts of a Fifa World Cup. They will join Nigeria in the next phase as the only other African team remaining in Australia/New Zealand.

Banyana will now push to add on to Wednesday's historical feat by getting past the Round of 16 against the formidable Netherlands team who are fresh off a 7-0 drubbing of Vietnam in their final group match.

The feat by Ellis' girls saw a number of fans taking to social media to laud their achievement, with many saying they are a better team than the men's senior national team Bafana Bafana.

WHAT NEXT FOR BANYANA? South Africa will be back in action on Sunday when they meet 2019 World Cup runners-up the Netherlands at 4am (CAT).