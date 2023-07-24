Banyana Banyana captain buoyant ahead of Women's World Cup game vs Argentina - 'There is redemption chance'

Captain Refiloe Jane is optimistic Banyana Banyana will bounce back after their recent defeat in the Women's World Cup against Sweden.

African Champions are in Group G with Italy, Sweden & Argentina

Fell against Sweden in their first match

Jane shares her mind ahead of Friday's assignment

WHAT HAPPENED: South Africa fell 2-1 against Sweden on Sunday in a match staged at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

The African Champions showed an improved performance and thought they had secured a point, only to concede late into the game.

The skipper is confident Banyana Banyana can get something in their next game against Argentina on Friday. The latter fell by a solitary goal against Italy in Group G's opening fixture.

WHAT SHE SAID: "There is always a chance at redemption, that gives us reason to go out there and give it all we got!" Jane tweeted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is just the second time Banyana Banyana are playing in the World Cup, with their debut coming in 2019 in France where they were eliminated after losing all their group matches.

After falling against the Blue and Yellow, South Africa have no option but to try and collect maximum points in the remaining matches to stand a better chance of making it to the Round of 16.

WHAT NEXT: Banyana have to ensure they are motivated to stand a chance of getting maximum points against the South Americans.