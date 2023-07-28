South Africa lost a two goal lead to draw 2-2 with Argentina in Women's World Cup and leave knockout qualification hanging by a thread

South Africa took a 2-0 lead

Argentina fought back to get a point

Banyana get their first ever point in the competition

TELL ME MORE: Both teams suffered a slim loss in their opening Group G matches; South Africa conceded late to fall 2-1 against Sweden, while Argentina were punished by Italy minutes away from the final whistle.

It explains why either team was desperate for maximum points on Friday in front of thousands who had flocked the stadium.

It was the 2022 Wafcon Champions who scored first; Kgatlana did the donkey work before setting up Linda Motlhalo for an opener after 30 minutes.

The provider turned the scorer 25 minutes from time, tapping in Jermaine Seoposenwe's cross from the right to double the advantage.

Sophia Braun halved the deficit with a fine long-range finish in the 74th minute to give La Albiceleste hopes of getting something from the match.

Five minutes later, the teams were on level terms; Yamila Rodriguez found space in the final third and crossed the ball to fellow substitute Romina Nunez who nodded home to send Argentina fans into wild celebrations.

EYES ON: Kgatlana was on top of her game, a willing runner who inspired the African Champions to a bright start by playing a crucial role in both goals.

She was determined to get going and was a danger throughout the match. It made no sense when she was replaced by coach Deseree Ellis when being on the pitch might have been of greater help.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa have to ask themselves a lot of questions after twice surrendering their lead in the two Group G matches they have played.

Allowing the opponent to come back in a big competition like the World Cup shows a lack of mental strength and nervousness that should be addressed. Blame should be placed on coach Ellis who looked short of tactical approach especially after the team got the two goals, and her decision to replace Linda Motlhalo and Kgatlana who were a real deal.

Banyana have now collected their first ever point in World Cup and have a chance of making it to the next phase.

The Africans have a point, while Sweden and Italy occupy the first two positions with three points each.

OUR MVP:Kgatlana surely takes it, she was the driving force for Banyana and was always a danger with or without the ball.

WHAT NEXT: South Africa will play Italy on Wednesday, August 2 while Argentina will take on Sweden.