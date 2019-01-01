Bantwana edge Zambia to seal Cosafa U17 Women's Cup final date with Uganda

Simphiwe Dludlu's ladies will face the East Africans in the Cosafa Cup final after they beat Shepolopolo in Mauritius

beat Zambia 2-1 in the Cosafa U17 Women's Cup semi-final on Thursday to set up a date with in the final.

Bantwana advanced to the semi-final as Group B winners and they edged the young Shepolopolo, who finished as Group A runners up to reach the final of the maiden age-grade tournament in Mauritius.

The ambitious South Africans found a breakthrough early enough when Oyisa Marhasi broke the deadlock off Wade's assist 16 minutes into the encounter at St Francis Xavier Stadium.

However, the Zambians responded with a strong fightback as they gained the equaliser after Esther Banda set up Maweta Chilenga to score from a brilliant finish in the 27th minute.

Dludlu's side made the best of the half-chances as Wade's brilliance from a free-kick five minutes after the restart sealed Bantwana's place in the final.

Bantwana beat Zambia 2-1 to qualify for the final of @COSAFAMEDIA U17 Women's Championships. They will face Uganda on Sunday, 29 September 2019 pic.twitter.com/LMRXnHh2tu — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) September 27, 2019

Jessica Wade awarded her second player of the match award by Mr Timothy Shongwe from COSAFA pic.twitter.com/osbOeSAt0E — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) September 27, 2019

The win saw Dludlu overcome her semi-final jinx after she failed to lead Basetsana past in the last-four stage of the inaugural Cosafa U20 Women's Cup in August.

On Sunday, South Africa will square up against Uganda, who defeated Botswana 12-0, in the final of the inaugural event at St. Francois Xavier Stadium.