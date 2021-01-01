Bani Yas close to strike permanent deal for Nicolas Jimenez

The Argentine striker might make Bani Yas his permanent home...

UAE Arabian Gulf League outfit Bani Yas are eager to sign Argentine Nicolas Jimenez on a permanent deal from his parent club Talleres, following his impressive displays in the league.

Several reports have emerged stating that the club management has held several rounds of talks with Talires regarding the same. Salih Ismaili, a member of the club's board of directors, confirmed these reports, indicating that they are proceeding with the move.

He told the Emirati newspaper Al-Ittihad, "Bani Yas is keen to preserve the strength of the team by renewing player contracts, and the beginning was with Khaled Al-Attas and Gaston Suarez. Matters regarding the purchase of Jimenez's contract are going in the right way. We will soon reach an agreement that will please the player and the club."

He has been a revelation in the league this season and has garnered a lot of attention with his goal contributions. In 20 matches, he has scored and assisted seven times each.

It is noteworthy that Bani Yas recently announced the renewal of midfielder Gaston Suarez's contract until 2022, with a clause allowing the renewal of an additional season.

Bani Yas is locked in steep competition with Al Jazira at the top of the table for the league title and Jimenez has been instrumental behind their upsurge. They are currently at the first position with 48 points from 22 matches, one point ahead of Ali Mabkhout and co.

With just four matches to go, they have their fortunes firmly in their hands. If they do not drop points then in May, they will surely be crowned champions for the third time. In their next match, they will lock horns against third-placed Sharjah.