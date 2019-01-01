Bandari's Wilson Oburu talks tough ahead of Shield Cup final

Bandari will face defending champions Kariobangi Sharks in the finals set to be played on June 1

Team Manager Wilson Oburu has hailed the team after making the FKF final.

On Sunday The Dockers saw off Division One side SS Assad with a 6-1 thrashing to book their final slot in which they will face fellow Kenyan Premier League rivals .

“As a team, we are very happy that we have qualified for the final. That shows the progress we are making as a team and above all, we are dedicating the win to our fans and our sponsor who have been with us all along,” Oburu told Goal.

“We will prepare for the final in the best way we can, knowing that we are facing the defending champions.

Bandari managed to beat Kariobangi Sharks in their two league matches this season and Oburu remained adamant that the history of the two sides will not count.

Earlier this season, the two teams met in the Super Cup in Dar es Salaam where Kariobangi Sharks won 1-0 to lift the trophy.

“In the league, we managed to beat them home and away although they defeated us in January in . What I know is that it is going to be a tough game but we will prepare and make sure we approach the match on a positive perspective,” Oburu added.

“We have a team that is ready to face anyone at any moment anywhere and you might have seen that our players have been fighting relentlessly in any match, be it a shield match or a league clash. The coach and the technical bench have done a good job in playing experienced and young players,” Oburu continued.

“But what is important from any player is not their age but what they deliver when given a chance.

The Dockers will host Sugar in a league match on Tuesday.