Bandari's Oburu Obungu recalls when doctor quashed chances of playing football again

The former Harambee Stars goalkeeper shares his worst moment when he was an active player

Former international goalkeeper Wilson Oburu Obungu has revealed his worst moment was when he injured his knee in 2011 while at and the technical bench and doctor lost hope he will recover.

The current FC goalkeeper's trainer states the injury came when he was at his best and it hurt since he could not participate in anything.

"I have several bad experiences in football but my worst came when I sustained a knee injury when Sofapaka was playing at Nyayo Stadium," Oburu told Goal on Tuesday.

"It was our second last game of the season, and later on I aggravated it in during our Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup game against Malawi. I was at my peak, and failing to play when at your best made the feelings unbearable."

In March 2011, the now 36-year-old underwent successful surgery at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi and reveals the events took place after it.

"When the doctor operated me, he said I will fully recover in 7-8 months and play football again," Oburu recalls.

"However, on my back, he told [Sofapaka] President [Elly Kalekwa] that I will not play again. My football career was over and my chances of getting back on the pitch playing are zero.

"It was so bad that some people blatantly told me it was over, and most hurting was seeing media reporting my career was finished."

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) did not cater for his medical expenses. Batoto ba Mungu catered for everything. After almost a year out, Oburu made a return to his team but realized it was not going to be business as usual.

"I returned to training after 11 months, but the then coach [Salim Ali] deemed me a surplus to requirements. Despite Kalekwa wanting me to stay, the technical bench had other ideas.

"I eventually left for under coach Zedekiah Otieno and it turned out to be the best move since I was away from Nairobi and concentrated on making it back at my best.

"Later on, I joined promoted Bandari FC in late 2012, and gave my best; it was a joy when I made it to the national team again."