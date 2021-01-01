Bandari’s Mbungo and Wadri named best coach and player for February

The Dockers have dominated awards for the month of February after their head coach and player scooped them on Friday

Bandari coach Casa Mbungo is the February FKF Premier League coach of the month while forward Willaim Wadri scooped the players’ award.

Mbungo guided Bandari to four wins in as many matches in the month to claim the award ahead of his Bidco United tactician Anthony Akhulia.

Bandari began the month with a 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at the Utalii grounds before humbling AFC Leopards 2-1 in the subsequent match at the Mbaraki grounds.

The Coastal-based side then floored Vihiga United in their third match after smashing five unanswered goals and shot down Ulinzi Stars 2-0 in the final match of the month.

Akhulia on the other hand led Bidco to four wins but their goal returns were inferior to that of Bandari who scored ten and conceded once. The league debutants narrowly edged Posta Rangers 1-0 in their first match of the month before flooring Zoo Kericho 2-0 in their second encounter at the Green Stadium in Kericho.

The Thika-based club put up a spirited fight to beat Mathare United 2-1 at Kasarani Stadium in the third duel and replicated a similar result in their final match against Tusker.

Mbungo becomes the third tactician to be decorated this season after KCB’s Zedekiah Otieno and Wazito’s Francis Kimanzi who were named as the December and January coaches of the month respectively and the Rwandese national walked home with a customised trophy and a Ksh50, 000 from the league organisers.

The players’ award was won by Wadri, who demonstrated his versatility after being summoned to fill the void in the striking department occasioned by the absence of the club's preferred center forward Yema Mwana, who was indisposed in the month.

The Ugandan player proved equal to the task despite playing in unfamiliar territory by netting three goals and assisting once to help Bandari win all their four matches in the month.

Wadri, ensured that the Dockers began the month with a win as his goal was enough to humble Kariobangi Sharks at the Utalii grounds.

The dreadlocked player scored a brace to inspire Bandari to a 2-1 home win against AFC Leopards in their second match and then assisted the third goal in their 5-0 demolition of Vihiga United and played a crucial role in creating the first and fifth goals in the match at the Mbaraki grounds.

Wadri was instrumental in opening up the stubborn Ulinzi Stars defense in the fourth match which ended 2-0 in their favor at the Green Stadium.