Bandari's Hassan sets target of 15 goals in FKF Premier League

The winger has also expressed optimism the Dockers will continue performing well once the top-tier resumes

Harambee Star Abdallah Hassan has set a target of 15 goals in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League this season.

The winger has been doing well this season and has been involved in nine goals for the Dockers after scoring five and assisting four. The attacker has now made his target clear while hoping the coastal-based side can continue with their fine form once the top-tier resumes.

"My target is to score at least 15 goals this season and I believe I can do it," Hassan said in a recent interview.

"I feel that I am in good form and hopefully I can sustain it when the [FKF] Premier League resumes.

"As a team, we didn't start well but we have picked up and gelled gradually and the performance has improved. Hopefully, when the league resumes we can pick up from there and keep moving up."

Hassan has further revealed he had set a target of scoring more goals in the league and has been working on it.

"This season my form has been very good and not like last season when we had to break due to the pandemic," he continued.

"I have been working very hard in training and also putting that work into matches. Getting to score more goals was one of my targets and now doing it for the national team as well is really great because it is not easy scoring against big teams."

The winger has also been doing well for the Kenya national team. He has scored three goals in as many matches and went on to shed more light on his performances.

"Chances do not come easily and when you get one then you must try as hard as possible to capitalise on it," Hassan continued.

"The defenders are good in their marking, they don't let you pass easily, so when they sleep on the job you punish them. It is what I have been doing and I hope to maintain the consistency which will be beneficial to both my club Bandari and the national team."

The winger is expected to be part of coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee's squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which will start in June with the first game being against Uganda at home.