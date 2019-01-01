Bandari's current position on KPL table is very disappointing - Oburu

The team manager spoke after his side suffered yet another defeat on Sunday against Tusker in Nairobi

team manager Wilson Oburu has admitted their current position on the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table is a "disappointment".

Oburu was speaking after the Dockers succumbed to a 1-0 loss against at Ruaraka on Sunday. The loss means Bandari are yet to pick up a win since beating Zoo FC 3-2 at Mbaraki Stadium on September 18.

“It is disappointing that we are in this position on the log and it is also becoming hard for us but we are going to talk to our players because it is now looking more of a mental problem,” Oburu told Goal after the match on Sunday.

The former goalkeeper added the Ruaraka Ground is in a very bad state that it should not be allowed to host any KPL matches.

The ground had been initially closed for renovations but Oburu is far from being impressed by its current conditions.

“As Bandari we have been writing a lot of letters complaining of this stadium at Ruaraka. This stadium should not host any KPL matches because it has caused so many injuries to our players before,” lamented the KPL-winning goalkeeper.

Oburu did not also shy away from blaming his players for lack of precision in front of goal.

“The game was hard as we had expected but we had our very good chances in the first half and we did not utilize them. We need to work on scoring because we create many chances yet we don't score from them,” he concluded.

Bandari, who will host Wazito FC on December 7, are in 13th position on 12 points from 11 matches.