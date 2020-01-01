Bandari will eventually overcome 'Brazil-like struggle' - Muhiddin

The coach has termed the current problems as normal within the world of football competition and hopes his side will bring it to an end

Interim head coach Twahir Muhiddin is confident they will overcome their current Kenyan Premier League ( ) struggles.

Bandari, who have only registered four wins from 15 matches so far this season, had to ask Bernard Mwalala to step aside as head coach and Muhiddin was brought in an attempt to steady the Dockers.

The veteran coach hopes to lead them to greener pastures but warns the current struggles they are facing are normal in football.

Muhiddin provided a few examples like , and AFC as he attempted to highlight the fact that Bandari will, in the end, come out of the problems associated with poor results.

“This thing [struggle] happens in football cycles. I remember when Brazil won the World Cup in 1994, they had stayed without one title throughout six World Cups and that is equivalent to 24 years before they won it again in the USA,” Muhiddin told Goal.

“They had last won the trophy in 1970 in .”

Gor Mahia went for 18 years without a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title from 1995 to 2013 while AFC Leopards are still searching for one since 1998.

“[Brazil] had to go through six World Cups when it is a known football giant in the World. So, the cycle we are going through now, also big teams undergo them and local examples are AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia before,” continued the former Harambee Stars head coach.

“That time [when Ingwe and K'Ogalo were struggling] the Oserians, the 's and the used to win the league title when AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia were literally unheard of. They recollected themselves and are where they are now.”

Muhiddin further asked the fans not to abandon the team when they are trying to get back to their winning ways.

“Through experience, I will tell the fans not to lose hope on the team and they have to come back and offer support. If for example, you have a baby and he or she relieves himself or herself on your lap the solution will not to cut your lap off but to wash it and move,” stated Muhiddin.

Bandari will face Gor Mahia on January 25 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru after losing the first leg encounter 2-0 at Mbaraki Stadium in November 2019.