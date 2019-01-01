'Bandari will be KPL champions before AFC Leopards' - Muhiddin

The Dockers have emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the last two seasons and the former coach believes they are destined to be kings soon

's sports director Twahir Muhiddin is confident they will lift the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title before AFC .

Bandari and AFC Leopards drew 2-2 during a midweek clash at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa but Muhiddin believes his side is well-placed to be champions in the near future.

In the last two seasons, the Dockers finished ahead of AFC Leopards, something that the former Harambee Stars head coach believes points to their growing strength compared to Ingwe.

As most clubs struggle financially, Bandari are among the few ones which have shown fiscal stability in the country.

“The good thing about Bandari is they are a team which has put everything in order. We have good structures than AFC Leopards and we also have a stronger financial muscle than them,” Muhiddin told Radio Maisha.

The club official is confident the Mombasa-based side will be champions within the next two campaigns.

“Bandari target to win the league within the next two seasons and to be champions we have to ensure we displace at the top and I am sure we are going to be champions before AFC Leopards because they are not a competitive team as they were before,” explained Muhiddin.

The Bernard Mwalala-led team are now 12th on the log with nine points from eight matches and this shows how they have struggled on the pitch compared to the last two seasons.

“It is obvious we have started the league on wrong footing but as times goes by, I believe we are going to get even better. I believe that our participation in the Confederation Cup has enabled us to learn a lot but for now, we are focused on our KPL matches,” he concluded.

“We will get better and our fans should not be worried at all.”

Bandari will face Gor Mahia on Sunday.