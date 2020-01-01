'Bandari want to continue from where they left on Saturday' - Odhiambo

The tactician is hopeful of getting a good result away after getting a vital win last weekend against Sofapaka

FC coach Ken Odhiambo has set his eyes on winning their back to back Football Federation (FKF) Premier League matches against FC and Nairobi City Stars respectively.

On Sunday, the Dockers will be playing the 11-time champions before playing the newly promoted Nairobi City Stars six days later. The Mombasa-based side opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over FC while the Brewers fell 2-1 to 13-time champions AFC .

Simba wa Nairobi started their campaign with a 2-0 win over at the Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok.

"We want to continue from where we left on Saturday," Odhiambo told Goal regarding the forthcoming assignments.

"The back to back games against Tusker and Nairobi City Stars will be tough but if we play as we did against Sofapaka, then I am confident we will get a win. But as of now, we are focusing on the game against Tusker since it is scheduled for this weekend."

Odhiambo, who took over from the fired Bernard Mwalala has also pointed out what helped his players to get a win against a tough Sofapaka side.

"We had some new players who were determined to help the team win and they gave their best," Odhiambo continued.

"It was not easy to play against an experienced side like Sofapaka, but the boys played a wonderful game despite being their first in the top-tier."

Youngsters Swaleh Chacha, Dennis Magige and Hamid Mohammed were given their debuts for the Coastal-based side. Hassan Iddi, Benjamin Mosha, William Wadri, and Johanna Mwita are some of the players who are out injured.

"The preparations for the league have not been as expected owing to obvious reasons.

"We usually have about six pre-season weeks but this time around we had just three. We could not play friendly matches as we would have wanted and with the injuries we had, I thought we would not score.

"Despite our short pre-season, we managed to get a win which is a massive boost for us."

Harambee Stars international Abdallah Hassan scored the only goal of the match at Mbaraki Stadium.