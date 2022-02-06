Bandari vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Bandari will host Tusker in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki in Mombasa with hopes of ending their five-match winless run.
However, it will be a daunting task considering the fact that they are chasing the top position and any more slip-ups mean they will not be in a position to defend the title.
|Game
Bandari vs Tusker
|Date
Sunday, February 5, 2022
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
NONE
|Bandari Facebook Page
Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE either.
|Outside (Kenya) TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|Bandari Facebook Page
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Bandari Squad
|Goalkeepers
Justin Ndikumana, Abdalla Matano, and Michael Wanyika.
|Defenders
Nicholas Atariza, Brian Odera, Bernard Odhiambo, Siraj Mohammed, Duncan Otewa, Dennis Magige, Hassan Iddi.
|Midfielders
Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, and Shaban Kenga.
|Forwards
Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha, Yema Mwana, Wilberforce Lugogo, Alphonse Washe, and William Wadri.
Dennis Magige was injured in the last meeting at Ruaraka. He joins Whyvonne Isuza, Umaru Kasumba, Faraj Ominde, Keegan Ndemi, and Johanna Mwita. However, coach Andre Casa Mbungo is upbeat ahead of the date with the Brewers.
"For any coach, it is important to have all your first team players available in crucial matches," the Rwandan told GOAL.
"We were hoping to have a player recovering well, however, Magige has added the number. However, we will battle with the available players to get the three points at home."
Probable XI for Bandari: Wanyika, Meja, Siraj, Juma, Mulumba, Iddi, Abdallah, Otieno, Chris, Chetambe, mosha
|Position
|Tusker Squad
|Goalkeepers
|Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire.
|Defenders
Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi.
|Midfielders
Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok, Shaphan Oyugi
|Forwards
Joshua Ibrahim, John Ngujuna, Deogratious Ojok, David Majak
Tusker have no injury concerns and will be keen to complete a double over the coastal-based charges. Striker David Majak, who recently returned from Sweden, has promised to give his best for the team.
"I want to score as many as I possibly can and I don’t want to put a cap on myself. Last season before travelling I had scored four and definitely, I want to do more," he said after playing for the team last weekend.
"I have learnt a lot during my time in Sweden and personally I feel I have improved. I want to put everything I learnt into practice with the team."
Majak, 21, was loaned by Kalmar to IF Lulea where he featured in 12 games and scored three goals.
Probable XI for Tusker: Matasi, Sakari, Mbugua, Oruchum, Momanyi, Senaji, Zakayo, Ouma, Ibrahim, Majak, Njuguna.
Match Preview
Tusker have now collected seven points from their last three matches having lost to Posta Rangers and Nairobi City Stars prior to that.
In the last meeting between the Brewers and Bandari, Clyde Senaji scored the only goal that gave the Nairobi side maximum points.
The Dockers are on a run of five matches without a win – a 0-0 draw against promoted side Kenya Police, a 1-1 draw against Vihiga Bullets, 1-0 defeat against Wazito, a 1-1 draw against the same side before a loss to the reigning champions on Wednesday.
Bandari’s last victory in the league came on January 4 when they downed Sofapaka 1-0.
Last season, the two teams played out a 0-0 draw in the first meeting before Bandari won the second round meeting 2-1 while in the previous season, it was Tusker who carried the day as they won the first meeting 1-0 and sealed a double with a 2-1 result.
In the 2019 season, they drew 1-1 in the first meeting before Bandari hammered Tusker 3-0.
While Tusker are lying ninth on the 18-team table with 23 points from 15 matches, Bandari are two places above them with 25 points from 16 outings.