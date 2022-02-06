Bandari vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Bandari will host Tusker in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki in Mombasa with hopes of ending their five-match winless run.

However, it will be a daunting task considering the fact that they are chasing the top position and any more slip-ups mean they will not be in a position to defend the title.

Game Bandari vs Tusker Date Sunday, February 5, 2022 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will not be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE Bandari Facebook Page

Outside Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE either.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE Bandari Facebook Page

Squads & Team News

Position Bandari Squad Goalkeepers Justin Ndikumana, Abdalla Matano, and Michael Wanyika. Defenders Nicholas Atariza, Brian Odera, Bernard Odhiambo, Siraj Mohammed, Duncan Otewa, Dennis Magige, Hassan Iddi. Midfielders Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, and Shaban Kenga. Forwards Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha, Yema Mwana, Wilberforce Lugogo, Alphonse Washe, and William Wadri.

Dennis Magige was injured in the last meeting at Ruaraka. He joins Whyvonne Isuza, Umaru Kasumba, Faraj Ominde, Keegan Ndemi, and Johanna Mwita. However, coach Andre Casa Mbungo is upbeat ahead of the date with the Brewers.

"For any coach, it is important to have all your first team players available in crucial matches," the Rwandan told GOAL.

"We were hoping to have a player recovering well, however, Magige has added the number. However, we will battle with the available players to get the three points at home."

Probable XI for Bandari: Wanyika, Meja, Siraj, Juma, Mulumba, Iddi, Abdallah, Otieno, Chris, Chetambe, mosha

Position Tusker Squad Goalkeepers Patrick Matasi, Emery Mvuyekure and Brian Bwire. Defenders Eugine Asike, Kalos Kirenge, Jimmy Mbugua, Kevin Monyi, Daniel Sakari, Hillary Wandera, and Charles Momanyi. Midfielders Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Apollo Otieno, Clyde Senaji, and Teddy Osok, Shaphan Oyugi Forwards Joshua Ibrahim, John Ngujuna, Deogratious Ojok, David Majak

Tusker have no injury concerns and will be keen to complete a double over the coastal-based charges. Striker David Majak, who recently returned from Sweden, has promised to give his best for the team.

"I want to score as many as I possibly can and I don’t want to put a cap on myself. Last season before travelling I had scored four and definitely, I want to do more," he said after playing for the team last weekend.

"I have learnt a lot during my time in Sweden and personally I feel I have improved. I want to put everything I learnt into practice with the team."

Majak, 21, was loaned by Kalmar to IF Lulea where he featured in 12 games and scored three goals.

Probable XI for Tusker: Matasi, Sakari, Mbugua, Oruchum, Momanyi, Senaji, Zakayo, Ouma, Ibrahim, Majak, Njuguna.