Bandari vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Brewers will be keen to bounce back to winning ways against the Dockers in the away fixture at Mbaraki grounds

Tusker will face Bandari in an FKF Premier League match at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa on Wednesday.

The Brewers have already sealed a ticket to the Caf Champions League and are now determined to finish the season at the top of the 18-team league table to be crowned champions.

Game Bandari vs Tusker Date Wednesday, August 04, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Outside Kenya TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Bandari squad Goalkeepers Justin Ndikumana, and Abdalla Matano. Defenders Nicholas Atariza, Brian Odera, Bernard Odhiambo, Siraj Mohammed, Duncan Otewa, Dennis Magige. Midfielders Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Shaban Kenga. Forwards Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha, Yema Mwana, Wilberforce Lugogo, Alphonse Washe, William Wadri.

The Dockers will be keen to use home advantage to the maximum against the Brewers, who will be keen to bounce back to winning ways.

Coach Casa Mbungo has revealed the team’s readiness to face the log leaders.

“We want to go into the game with one focus, to get the win, we know Tusker are also coming for a win, but we must use our home advantage well, to do better than them,” Mbungo told Goal ahead of the game.

Probable XI Bandari: Ndikumana, Siraj, Atariza, Odera, Odhiambo, Agade, Hassan, Namasaka, Zakayo, Wadri, Msagha.

Position Tusker squad Goalkeepers Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Wanjala Michael.

Defenders Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, and Hillary Wandera. Midfielders Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, and Humphrey Mieno.

Forwards George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.

Tusker coach Robert Matano has implored his charges to give a good account of themselves insisting the match will be of great importance in their quest to win the title.

“We are well prepared for the game, we have trained well for the past one week and everybody is raring to go,” Matano said: “Every game is important for us. We know Bandari will be a tough game because they are a stubborn team, but we are focused and determined to win the match.

“We will approach it with vigour and determination and a lot of organization. The team is technically and physically ready.”

Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Onyango, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Odhiambo.