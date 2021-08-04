Bandari vs Tusker: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Tusker will face Bandari in an FKF Premier League match at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa on Wednesday.
The Brewers have already sealed a ticket to the Caf Champions League and are now determined to finish the season at the top of the 18-team league table to be crowned champions.
|Game
|Bandari vs Tusker
|Date
|Wednesday, August 04, 2021
|Time
|15:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Kenya, the game will NOT be LIVE on TV.
|Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
|Outside Kenya TV channel
|Online stream
|NONE
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Bandari squad
|Goalkeepers
|Justin Ndikumana, and Abdalla Matano.
|Defenders
|Nicholas Atariza, Brian Odera, Bernard Odhiambo, Siraj Mohammed, Duncan Otewa, Dennis Magige.
|Midfielders
|Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Shaban Kenga.
|Forwards
|Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha, Yema Mwana, Wilberforce Lugogo, Alphonse Washe, William Wadri.
The Dockers will be keen to use home advantage to the maximum against the Brewers, who will be keen to bounce back to winning ways.
Coach Casa Mbungo has revealed the team’s readiness to face the log leaders.
“We want to go into the game with one focus, to get the win, we know Tusker are also coming for a win, but we must use our home advantage well, to do better than them,” Mbungo told Goal ahead of the game.
Probable XI Bandari: Ndikumana, Siraj, Atariza, Odera, Odhiambo, Agade, Hassan, Namasaka, Zakayo, Wadri, Msagha.
|Position
|Tusker squad
|Goalkeepers
|Emery Mvuyekure, Robert Mboya, and Wanjala Michael.
|Defenders
|Kevin Monyi, Erick Ambunya, Rodgers Aloro, Eugene Asike, Christopher Oruchum, and Hillary Wandera.
|Midfielders
|Apollo Otieno, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Michael Madoya, and Humphrey Mieno.
|Forwards
|George Odhiambo, David Majak, Kevin Okoth, Henry Meja, Faraj Ominde, and Luke Namanda.
Tusker coach Robert Matano has implored his charges to give a good account of themselves insisting the match will be of great importance in their quest to win the title.
“We are well prepared for the game, we have trained well for the past one week and everybody is raring to go,” Matano said: “Every game is important for us. We know Bandari will be a tough game because they are a stubborn team, but we are focused and determined to win the match.
“We will approach it with vigour and determination and a lot of organization. The team is technically and physically ready.”
Probable XI for Tusker: Mvuyekure, Aloro, Wandera, Oruchum, Asike, Mieno, Onyango, Ominde, Meja, Macharia, Odhiambo.
Match Preview
Both teams suffered defeats in their last matches, Bandari losing 4-1 against Nzoia Sugar while Tusker lost 1-0 against Nairobi City Stars.
During the first round meeting, the two teams battled to a 0-0 draw while last season, Tusker managed six points from the Dockers, winning the first meeting 1-0 before winning the away game 2-1.
In the 2019 season, the first round meeting ended in a 1-1 draw before Bandari turned the screw to win the second round duel 3-1.