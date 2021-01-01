Bandari vs AFC Leopards: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Ingwe will be keen to build on their 0-0 draw against K’Ogalo in the derby when they face the Dockers in a vital match away

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems will have his first taste of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League when they face off with Bandari at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa on Friday.

The Belgian tactician has overseen only one match since taking over the hot seat at the Den – the FKF Shield Cup fixture against lower division side Taita Taveta All-Stars - which they won 6-0 to advance to the round of 32 of the competition.

Coincidentally, it will also be the first time Rwandese coach Andre Casa Mbungo will come up against his former employer Ingwe, after he took up the mantle to handle the Dockers, following the exit of Ken Odhiambo, who moved to Sofapaka.

Mbungo quit AFC Leopards on December 14, 2019, citing the cash crisis which was being experienced at the club after their shirt sponsor SportPesa left the Kenyan market at the start of the season.

He left Ingwe eighth on the table with 18 points after 12 matches and returned to his native Rwanda, but he made a comeback to Kenyan football on January 4, 2021, after signing a two-year contract to handle the Dockers.

Game Bandari vs AFC Leopards Date Friday, February 19, 2021 Time 15:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on KTN Burudani TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream KTN Burudani/StarTimes NONE

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Bandari squad Goalkeepers Justin Ndikumana, Abdalla Matano. Defenders Nicholas Atariza, Brian Odera, Bernard Odhiambo, Siraj Mohammed, Duncan Otewa, Dennis Magige. Midfielders Collins Agade, Danson Namasaka, Swaleh Chacha, Daniel Guya, Johanna Mwita, Hamid, Hamisi Keegan, Shaban Kenga. Forwards Abdallah Hassan, Darius Msagha, Benjamin Mosha, Yema Mwana, Wilberforce Lugogo, Alphonse Washe, William Wadri.

The Dockers have no injury concerns and they have all their players available against the 13-time league champions.

Coach Mbungo has admitted it will be an emotional reunion against his former side.

“It will be a tough day for me coming up a team which first gave me the job in Kenya,” Mbungo told Goal on Friday.

“I know it will emotional to come up against them, but now I have a new job at Bandari and that is where my focus is.

“AFC Leopards have enjoyed a good start to the season but we are also doing well especially when playing at home, so I am confident we will get the result we want on Friday.”

Probable XI for Bandari: Ndikumana, Siraj, Atariza, Odera, Odhiambo, Agade, Hassan, Namasaka, Zakayo, Wadri, Msagha.

Position AFC Leopards squad Goalkeepers Jeff Oyemba, Ezekiel Owade, Benjamin Ochan. Defenders Yusuf Mainge, Washington Munene, Robinson Kamura, Isaac Kipyegon, Robert Mudenyu, Collins Shivachi, Omar Somobwana, Clyde Senaji, Lewis Bandi. Midfielders Said Tsuma, Peter Thiong’o, Gideon Waja, Fabrice Mugheni, Boniface Mukhekhe, Eugene Mukangula, Collins Shichenje, Austin Odhiambo, Marvin Nabwire, Jaffery Awiti, Musa Saad. Forwards Harrison Mwendwa, Elvis Rupia, Hansel Ochieng, Bienvenue Shaka, Steven Otieno, Caleb Olilo, Peter Thiong'o.

Just like Bandari’s case, Aussems has every player at his disposal and will want to ensure he starts his reign at the club on a positive note.

Ahead of their FKF Shield Cup fixture, Aussems explained his main concern was the tactical aspect of the team which he said they must improve before their next league assignment.

“I just came three days ago and we have already had three sessions of training and the guys are very focused and very concentrated, and they have shown me what I want from my players,” Aussems told Goal.

“But as I said earlier you know when a coach is coming, he is coming with a new philosophy, he is coming with his expectations and sometimes it takes time because players take time to understand, so we have a lot to do, especially tactically, because tactically there are some weaknesses.”

Probable XI for AFC Leopards: Ochan, Shivachi, Kamura, Senaji, Bandi, Mugheni, Shichenje, Nabwire, Odhiambo, Shaka, Rupia.