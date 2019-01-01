Bandari to face Kariobangi Sharks minus two key players

The coastal-based side is currently placed joint first on the log with 25 points, and will be aiming at getting maximum points

Kenyan Premier League side Bandari FC will face Kariobangi Sharks without the services of Fred Nkata and Nicholas Meja.

The two suffered knocks in their recent outing and are unfit to face Sharks this weekend in the match to be played at the Kasarani. They join Wilberforce Lugogo, who was injured during the Super Cup games in Tanzania.

Goal understands that captain Felly Mulumba, who missed the match against Vihiga United, has been named in the traveling party alongside striker Abdalla Hassan.