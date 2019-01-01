Bandari shows no mercy to a hapless Mount Kenya United

The Dockers made it two wins in a row with yet another identical 2-1 scoreline to temporarily move top of the 18-team table

A goal apiece from Abdallah Hassan and William Wadri handed Bandari FC their fourth win of the season as they climbed to third in the league table.

Bandari made it two wins in a row with yet another identical 2-1 scoreline. Wadri made his intention known as early as the 10th minute, when he cut inside then set Wycliffe Ochomo, but the former Kakamega Homeboyz striker was stopped by Lucas Indeche.

Hassan then tested Indeche’s awareness with a powerful shot from outside the box but the custodian punched the ball for a corner as Bandari exerted their weight behind the ball. But Hassan returned with just five minutes later with an opener for Bandari.

Moses Odhiambo hit the back of the net with a header for what could have been an equalizer but the flag was already up for an offside.

Mount Kenya’s misery was compounded when Indeche was sent off following a straight red card after he brought down Wadri inside the box. The Ugandan dusted himself to convert from the spot and hand the Dockers maximum points.